Home News How to use it Shared Groups

Manage and share your bookmarks

Store and share inspiring content with your friends.
Create an own Groups of your favourite websites.

Try it - it’s free!
Main app image
Presets image

Save your organised Groups in your own Preset or load ours

After signing up, one of your own preset will be assigned to you into which you can start adding Groups. You can always share entire Preset with anyone if you want...

Create your own Groups
of bookmarks

Create your own Groups of bookmarks which you want to save or share. You can create up to 10 Groups.

Groups image
Linqes Team

"Bookmarks in browser are simply not enough. We want to store important links, share inspiring content with friends or colleagues and be sure that we don’t lose it."

Links image

Import your bookmarks

You will never lose important bookmarks again. In groups you can save up to 10 bookmarks, which you can edit, share or delete.

Bookmark icon

No more bookmarks was lost in your browser tab

Arrow icon

Because bookmarks bar in your browser is not enough.
Store your important links in Linqes.

How it looks?
Home News How to use it Shared Groups Terms and Privacy
Version Beta 1.3